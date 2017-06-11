Special Olympics Illinois athlete dies during event

A Special Olympics athlete has passed away after suffering a medical emergency during a swimming event in the State Summer Games.

The Special Olympics Illinois Facebook page made the announcement early in the evening on Saturday. Officials with the Games said that the athlete was participating in a swimming competition at the Aquatics Center at Normal West High School in Normal when the medical emergency occurred.

Lifeguards and Emergency Medical Technicians were already on scene and responded immediately.

The athlete was taken to Advocate Bromenn Hospital in Normal but was not able to be resuscitated and later passed away.

Officials are not yet releasing the athlete's identity or the nature of the medical emergency that caused the death.

Dave Breen, CEO of Special Olympics Illinois announced that the Games would continue because the athlete's family said that's what he would have wanted.