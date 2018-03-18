Speedway Fire Rescue volunteers participate in hands-on training

From rescuing a driver from a burning car to extracting a driver, Speedway Fire Rescue volunteers must be prepared to save a life.

With racing season almost here, volunteers participated in hands-on training this weekend, which included simulating different emergency scenarios a driver could find themselves in and how crews should respond.

"He could be upside down, there could be a fire involved. It's very important that we go through this process to keep everybody up on everything that we do to make sure we can get those drivers out safe," said Karri Coyne, training coordinator and assistant fire chief with Speedway Fire Rescue.

Volunteers practiced extricating a driver from a car, how to use extrication tools as well as the extinguisher.

"When seconds count, you know, you should be ready to do what we're trained to do and this helps. Once a year we do this...," said Eric Junging, training officer and corporal with Speedway Fire Rescue.

To these volunteers, helping others is a passion.

"It's one of those things, it's in your blood, once you start it, it's in your blood," said Coyne.

"Its a passion, its a hobby, its a love. We like racing and we want everybody to be safe, so that's why we're here on our weekends to do this," said Jungling.

Making sure everyone is safe on the tracks.

About 40 volunteers are part of Speedway Fire Rescue and the crew says it is always looking for more volunteers.

The first Davenport Speedway race will be on April 13.

