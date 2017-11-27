Spencer Housing has new boiler after concerns of no hot water

A viewer reached out to KWQC with a concern of cold-water and lack of heat at Spencer Towers in Rock Island. We reached out to the Rock Island Housing Authority for an explanation.

According to Public Relations Coordinator Gail Riggins, she said they are making sure everything is in working order for the winter. Riggins said the housing received a new boiler in October and they are addressing the concerns.

“The original old boiler was outdated and it ran constantly continually, so what that means is when I turned on the faucet hot water was instantly hot but it was inefficient. The new boiler is considered an energy efficient on-demand style boiler and what that means is when you turn on the water you have to wait for it to heat up,” said Riggins.

The facility installed the new hot water boiler after the previous one was not up to Illinois State code.

The new boiler cost around $400,000.

