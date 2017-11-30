Spontaneous combustion cause of Camanche train car fire

Fire crews were called to put out a fire in a train car Thursday morning, November 30, 2017. The incident happened around 10:46 a.m. at Economy Coatings, located at 416 21st Street.

When crews arrived, they reported moderate black smoke coming from inside one section of a hopper car. They were able to bring it under control in around 10 minutes.

Officials say the cause was ruled accidental. They say it appears that grain residue inside the hopper spontaneously combusted.

The fire caused minimal damage to the train car. There were no injuries.

