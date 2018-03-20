Spring Arrives This Morning!

We made it! Spring officially arrives at 11:15AM. This is called the Vernal Equinox when the sun is neither tilted towards or away from the sun resulting in nearly equal length of day and night.

Noticed I said nearly? That's right we have already seen a day/night with equal length. This has to do with a few things, one how we determine sunrise and sunset. Sunrise is when the sun first peaks over the horizon and sunset is when the sun is completely below the horizon. At our mid-latitude location, this results in a few extra minutes of day light. Why you ask? This leads to reason number two. Refraction. Sunlight must travel through more atmosphere at higher latitudes. The more atmosphere it travels through the more bending (refraction) takes place which results in more daylight. On average 8-9 minutes of daylight are added to the 12 hours on equinoxes at the mid-latitudes which we call home and the midwest.