Spring Outlook For QCA Calls For Slightly Above Normal Precipitation

The Climate Prediction Center put out their Spring outlook for the United States and it is looking a little wet for the QCA.

The CPC gives the QC a 30-40% of above normal precipitation this Spring along with areas to our north. If this forecast verifies we could be looking at some river flooding this spring or at least more so than the past two years. Also it means the weather pattern will be active for us, and severe weather is a thing to watch out for this Spring.

As far as temperatures go, the CPC gives us an equal chance of above or below normal temperatures. What this means for the QC is we will likely have our fair share of both cold and warm days this spring.

Now all we have to do is wait for Spring to arrive!