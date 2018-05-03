Spring QC real estate market is “hot”

The spring real estate market is strong in the Quad Cities, according to the QCA Realtor Association.

Homes that are priced right and in good shape are going under contract in some cases in a matter of hours and sometimes with multiple offers.

“We have been low on inventory in the Quad Cities for probably the last year and a half or more, so there’s a pent up demand from buyers,” said QCA Realtor Association president-elect Regen Johnson. “And new construction as well has not been moving at the pace as it has been in the past.”

Recent numbers show homes in Davenport are the fastest to go, spending an average of 44 days on the market.

By contrast, homes in East Moline are on the market an average of 82 days, while Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island are averaging anywhere from 53 to 59 days.

Homes on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities are showing more strength in some areas.

East Moline, for example, from 2016 to 2017 is showing a 13 percent increase in units sold and a 7 percent increase in average sale price, according to the QCA Realtor Association.

That compares to a 3 percent increase and 4 percent increase respectively in Davenport.

Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors reports that in the first three months of 2018 the average sales price of a home in the Illinois Quad Cities is up 12 percent from a year before.

That compares to an increase of 4 percent in the Iowa Quad Cities during the same time.

Johnson offers the following advice to those looking to buy or sell a home in the Quad Cities.

Sellers Top 3:

1. Get ready to move. Get professional advice from a Realtor about projects you are considering and where best to spend your dollars in preparation of a sale.

2. Hire a Realtor to list your property for maximum exposure to active buyers.

3. Have good photos online. It may be a great house, but buyers will click right past it if it doesn’t show well online.

Buyers Top 3:

1. Get pre-approved for financing so you are ready to move quickly when you do find a property.

2. Find a Realtor to represent you throughout the process and assist in your search.

3. Get a home inspection. No home is perfect; try not to nit-pick the seller but also be aware of major unforeseen expenses.