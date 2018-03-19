Spring officially arrives Tuesday, but it won't exactly feel like it

Spring officially arrives in the QCA on Tuesday at 11:15 am CDT. This is when the official Spring Equinox occurs. The Equinox marks the moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator, which is the imaginary line in the sky just above the Earth's equator.

For us, we typically look forward to warmer weather here in the area, along with the increased risk for either sunshine or thunderstorms.

This year, Tuesday is expected to bring a blustery and colder day across the area, with a brisk northerly wind ushering in colder air from Canada.

We're expecting high temperatures to climb to near the 40° mark, but with gusty northerly winds, look for feels-like temperatures to remain in the 20s. We should be mainly dry, but plenty of clouds will also make it feel & look like Winter still across the area.

Below normal temperatures are expected to stick around right through the end of the week.