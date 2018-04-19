Spring seems to have SPRUNG. FINALLY!

The current weather pattern will be in our favor for days to come. After widespread 50s Thursday, we’ll see 50 AND a few 60s Friday, and this weekend. There will be little active weather over the next few days. A system will pass to our south Saturday and Sunday, far enough away that we won’t see any rain but we WILL see plenty of clouds to kick of the weekend. Sunday those clouds will break, a bit, and a few clouds will seep into Monday, as well.60s should firmly plant themselves across the QCA Sunday and highs will stay in the 60s for much of next week. Wednesday we might dip back into the 50s for a day, and that will be after rain moves through late Tuesday and continues in spots on Wednesday. Thursday we get right back to the sun and temperatures that might approach the 70 degree mark!

