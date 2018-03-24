Spring snow rolls in, how are QCA residents handling it?

People throughout the QCA have been preparing for the snow for a couple of days now, but how are they handling the snowfall now that it's here?

For some snowfall in late Spring is no big deal, some say it's just another snow day and others still can't believe it. From snow plows, shovels, you name it, all the equipment came out today. Just ask 75 year old, John Wheets, who enjoys the plowing time he's been able to put in, on his driveway.

"It certainly allows me not to have to work out later, this is a nice workout," Wheets said. But Wheets didn't stop there, he took the time to plow most of the sidewalk as well.

"I live on the main thoroughfare and there are a lot of people that still have to walk and there's no need for them to have to plow through snow," he said.

As the snow piles up in his yard, he say's he's not bothered by the spring snowfall. "I'm an old guy, my birthday is next month, I remember it snowing in April," he said.

But not everyone feels the same way, 16-year-old Logan Beverlin, is stuck shoveling snow on his Spring Break.

"I'll tell you one thing, I didn't expect waking up this morning having to shovel man this sucks," he said.

With slick roads and low driving visibility, some decided to play it safe and take the bus instead. "Why deal with the hassle when you could take advantage of our great public transit," said Joel Rickard.

Even with a few inches of snow, many seem to be getting the most out of their Spring snow.

"It's March, who cares it's going to melt in a few days," said Wheets.