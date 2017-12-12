St. Ambrose Student Remembered By Dance Marathon Groups

Davenport, IA – A student at St. Ambrose University, known for her contributions to the popular Dance Marathon is being remembered.

Kayla Decker, 21 years old, of Dyersville, Iowa, died of natural causes, Sunday morning, according to Davenport Police.

Police say emergency crews responded to a residence on Brown Street near the St. Ambrose University campus, Sunday morning. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there was nothing suspicious in her death.

On Monday, the Co-Executive Directors of the St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon group posted a letter on their Facebook page remembering Kayla.

Part of it reads, “To our St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon family,

It is with our heaviest of hearts that we share with you the passing of our current SAU DM6 Morale Director, Kayla Decker. If you knew Kayla, you know how big of a loss this is to our team, Dance Marathon family, and the SAU community. She was passionate, kind, accepting, and loved Dance Marathon and the kiddos with all of her heart. She gave so many of our students a "home" on the Morale Committee and was the best of friends with each of our Executive Board members. We can all strive to be more like Kayla by laughing more, giving bigger hugs, loving more deeply, and simply "doing more".

Inspired by the generosity of members of the Iowa State Dance Marathon team who have donated to Kayla's fundraising page, we are doing something we do not normally do. We are asking for your help - to donate to Kayla's fundraising page and to help her reach her fundraising goal.

https://events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=322094 ...."

The link to Kayla Decker’s page shows many other Dance Marathon groups from other colleges showing their support including the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Dance Marathon is a movement on many colleges campuses in which people are invited to dance for several hours straight raising money for causes helping children. According to Kayla’s page, her group raises money for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

St. Ambrose University and students who TV6 reached out to all said they didn't want to speak at this time out of respect for the family.