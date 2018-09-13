St. Ambrose and Augustana face off in first esports showdown

Two sides of one city are fighting for dominance in the developing Quad City esports scene. St. Ambrose College and Augustana College are facing off in their first esports showdown.

The members of St. Ambrose’s nationally ranked esports team is a section of the university’s athletic department and therefore the players receive scholarships to compete. Augustana’s esports organization started a year ago but has gained a lot of traction and popularity since.

Joshua Sides, president of the St. Ambrose team, will buzz ahead with his group of fighting bees students against Augustana’s team of Vikings, led by their coach Mike Yuchs.

The event will be broadcasted live from the Paradigm at twitch.tv/paradigm_true