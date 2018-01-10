DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) St. Ambrose hung on for a 97-95 win over Robert Morris University (IL) Wednesday. Jalen Jones led the Bees with 21 points, one of five players in double figures for St. Ambrose.
The win moves the Bees to 9-8 on the season.
St. Ambrose men beat Robert Morris (IL), 97-95
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Wed 11:20 PM, Jan 10, 2018
