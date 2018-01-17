DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) St. Ambrose men's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-72 win against Judson Wednesday night.
The Queen Bees picked up a 85-76 win. Reeann McCarty scored her 1,000th career point in the victory, just the 32nd player in school history to do so.
St. Ambrose men, women each knock off Judson
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Wed 11:18 PM, Jan 17, 2018
