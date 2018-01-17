St. Ambrose men, women each knock off Judson

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) St. Ambrose men's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-72 win against Judson Wednesday night.
The Queen Bees picked up a 85-76 win. Reeann McCarty scored her 1,000th career point in the victory, just the 32nd player in school history to do so.

 