St. Ambrose teams up with Facebook for cybersecurity class

St. Ambrose University is teaming up with Facebook to create more skilled labor for the cybersecurity industry.

Monday and Wednesday afternoons, over a dozen Ambrose students meet for the first of its kind class. Taught by Dr. Sayonnha Mandal, the class is one of eight in the country sponsored by the tech giant.

It teaches students different methods to ethically hack certain websites.

"My class is actually teaching students how to identify these kinds of vulnerable websites," Dr. Mandal said. "They can learn how to hack it so that they can be aware and how to prevent yourself from getting hacked."

"White hat hacking," said Senior Kevin Sinclair. "We're the good guys."

Each class poses a different hacking challenge for the students.

"There's a new type of hacking we have to do every day," said Junior Bryan Liggis. "It's really interesting. It keeps you on your toes."

The students are also learning outside of the classroom. Facebook flew six of them to its headquarters in California to hear from other security professionals for a series of TED type talks.

"It was just the finest minds in the industry doing 20 minute talks and a Q &A afterwards," Sinclair added. "It was incredible."