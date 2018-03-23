DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Reid Gleeson, the son of former St. Ambrose men's volleyball coach Bill, had battled a brain tumor over the last year. The Gleesons found out his cancer is in remission a couple weeks ago.
Friday night, the St. Ambrose volleyball team held a "Rally for Reid" night at their match against Clarke, raising money for Dance Marathon.
Bill Gleeson coached at St. Ambrose from 2007-2014.
St. Ambrose volleyball rallies around former coach's son
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Reid Gleeson, the son of former St. Ambrose men's volleyball coach Bill, had battled a brain tumor over the last year. The Gleesons found out his cancer is in remission a couple weeks ago.