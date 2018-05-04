Staff assaulted at Iowa Correctional Institution for Women

A staff member was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville, IA at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The correctional officer was working at her post in a mental health unit of the facility when an inmate began to use verbally abusive language. The inmate was then instructed to return to her cell, but instead rushed towards and began assaulting an officer with a closed-fist strike followed by hair-pulling and, briefly, wrestling on the ground. Another officer that was present was able to take immediate action to gain control of the attacking inmate, and additional staff were on the scene shortly after.

The staff member that was assaulted was assessed by facility medical staff and found to have no serious medical injuries. This incident remains under investigation.

