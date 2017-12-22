Staff cleans up after break-in at MLK Center in Rock Island

A break-in at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island left staff having to pick up and straighten up before the holidays.

It happened sometime overnight Thursday. It was reported Friday morning just after 8 a.m.

A few tables where kids eat were broken along with some trash strung across the building was the main damage according to Jerry Jones, the Executive Director of the center.

Police say there have been no arrests made.

The center provides an array of programs for both adults and children in the Rock Island area.

