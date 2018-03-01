Staff members assaulted by Iowa Medical Classification Center inmate

Two staff members at the Iowa Medical Classification Center were assaulted by an inmate around 8 p.m. on February 28.

The staff members, an officer, and a nurse were performing their regular duties in a mental health unit at IMCC when an inmate became verbally aggressive.

The inmate was told to return to his cell, but instead rushed towards the correctional officer and knocked him into the wall and then the ground.

While on the ground, the inmate punched the officer multiple times.

Two inmates helped the officer, along with a LIcensed Nurse Practitioner who was working in the unit.

The aggressive inmate was kicked in the torso by a nurse that was trying to help the officer.

At that time, the officer who was attacked was able to restrain the inmate with the help of the two inmates that came to help him until staff arrived.

Both staff members were evaluated by institution medical staff.

The nurse had no injuries and the correctional officer had a cut on his elbow and bruising on his face.

The incident is under investigation.