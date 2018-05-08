Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend

Letter carriers are hoping for some heavy loads when they pick up the mail Saturday, May 12, 2018.

It's the postal service's annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive when mail customers are asked to leave food donations at their mailbox. Nationally, letter carriers collected 75 million pounds of food last year.

The timing of the food drive is meant to help local food banks and pantries that often receive the

majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and by spring, start to run out. At the same time, school is letting out and many school breakfast and lunch programs will not available to children in need.

Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by the mailbox on Sat. May, 12 and the postal carrier will do the rest.

