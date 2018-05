A legendary comic book creator has filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against his former business partners. Stan Lee has filed suit in California against POW! Entertainment.

He claims the company and two officers tried to steal Lee's identity for financial benefits.

95-year-old Lee says they "forged or fraudulently obtained" his signature, in an attempt to steal his name, image, likeness and identity.

Lee was one of the co-founders of POW! He sold it to Camsing Entertainment last year.