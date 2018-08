The Mikita family announced that Stan passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the age of 78.

Mikita played his entire 22-year career with the Blackhawks and led the team to the 1961 Stanley Cup.

Mikita is the Blackhawks all-time franchise leader in points (1,467) and games played (1,394).

His Blackhawks career began in the 1958-59 season and he played through the 1979-80 season. He had his No. 21 sweater retired on October 19, 1980 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.