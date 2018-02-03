Overnight stand-off at local hotel ends in 1 arrest

On Friday around 10 p.m. an officer located a man wanted on several warrants at QC Stay Inn in Moline.

Officers had responded to the motel to locate a stolen vehicle, which was occupied by 37-year-old Roderick A. Crawford of Moline.

The motel is located on 69th Ave. near the Quad City International Airport.

Police said in a press release that on-scene, officers determined that Crawford had entered a room at the motel and barricaded himself inside. Police said they then learned that Crawford was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot officers.

Officials said the Moline Police Department Crisis Containment Unit arrived on scene and attempted to negotiate a surrender. But, this was not successful.

Eventually, gas canisters were deployed into the room. Officials were then able to contact Crawford and take him in custody around 5 a.m.

Officials said in the room, officers located a gas mask and a black semi-automatic handgun.

Crawford is being held at the Rock Island County Jail and is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and several outstanding warrants.