Standing water on Locust Street near Sudlow in Davenport



Iowa American crews are on scene of a water spill on East Locust Street near Sudlow Intermediate School assisting with repairs.

Officials with Iowa American water tell us a privately contracted plumbing company was making repairs at a nearby school when there was an equipment malfunction, causing a massive water leak.

There is standing water in the Locust Street and motorists should use caution or avoid the area if possible.

An employee at Cafe Express, located across the street from the leak says it is affecting their water so they aren't serving fountain drinks. They tell us the water flow problem started around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The employee tells us the leak hasn't affected service. They're just taking precautions because workers aren't telling the business what is going on.