Police are investigating a shots fired call in the 500 block of 20th Avenue. They say a suspect is in custody.

According to police, the area is secure and open to normal traffic. But, there is still police activity in the area of 7th Street and 19th to 20th Avenues. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.