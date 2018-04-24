Standoff at Texas IKEA ends with suspect dead

A standoff with an armed suspect outside a Texas IKEA ended in a hail of gunfire Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the IKEA in Grand Prairie to check on a man slumped over the wheel of a car.

When officers arrived, they say the man in the car pulled out a rifle. Officer returned fire.

A SWAT team eventually approached the car and found the man dead inside. It's unclear if he was shot by police or if he shot himself.

Customers inside the IKEA were taken to a secure area and no one else was hurt.