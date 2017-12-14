"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" selling out QCA theaters

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The ninth Star Wars film is expected to have a big opening weekend.
It may be hard to predict just how much the film will bring in, but forecasts range from $190 - $215 Million.
If that holds true it would be anywhere from the fifth to the second best debut ever. The biggest opening of all time was 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". The eighth film in the series debuted with $248 Million.
QCA theaters, including Rave Davenport 53 and IMAX and Regal Moline Stadium 14, are selling out.
Rave Davenport has a special 6 p.m. showing, but it's $15 more than the regular showing scheduled for 7 p.m. The earlier showing is a special "fan event" and the theater advertises it offers viewers exclusive content, trading cards and free snacks.
To check showtimes across the QCA, head to the links below.