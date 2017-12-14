"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" selling out QCA theaters

The ninth Star Wars film is expected to have a big opening weekend.

It may be hard to predict just how much the film will bring in, but forecasts range from $190 - $215 Million.

If that holds true it would be anywhere from the fifth to the second best debut ever. The biggest opening of all time was 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". The eighth film in the series debuted with $248 Million.

QCA theaters, including Rave Davenport 53 and IMAX and Regal Moline Stadium 14, are selling out.

Rave Davenport has a special 6 p.m. showing, but it's $15 more than the regular showing scheduled for 7 p.m. The earlier showing is a special "fan event" and the theater advertises it offers viewers exclusive content, trading cards and free snacks.

To check showtimes across the QCA, head to the links below.

Rave Davenport 53 and IMAX

Regal Moline Stadium 14

AMC Classic Galesburg

Sterling Theater

Clinton Theater 8