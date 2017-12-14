Star Wars fans flood movie theaters for opening night of "The Last Jedi"

Star Wars fans here in the QCA were pumped up for the opening of the Last Jedi. Almost every show at the Moline Great Escape Theater was sold out. Some fans pulled out all the stops for the big occasion.

Desiree and Isaac Cleman, twins who have been fans since they were kids, dressed up as Iconic Star Wars characters, Kylo Ren and OB1 Kenobi for the big show.

"Any excuse to bring out the costume, people won't judge you for it," said Isaac Clemans. They say they've got some big expectations for the movie especially seeing how 'Princess Leia' Role, who was played by Carrie Fishers plays out. Fisher died last year from cardiac arrest.

"I am excited to see how they wrap up her story, she's been one of the greatest iconic characters throughout the series," said Desiree Clemans.

Analysts expect 'Episode Eight' in the franchise to bring in roughly $200-million dollars in North America, which would make it the top debut of the year. But with a few critics, fans say they expect nothing less than greatness.

So for top-notch fans like the Cleman twins, there was nothing really left to say except, "May the Force be With You."