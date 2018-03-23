Starbucks is looking for new eco-friendly coffee cup

It's estimated that consumers around the world go through 600 billion paper and plastic cups yearly.

Starbucks says their customers account for about 1% of that number, around 6 billion.

That's why Starbucks wants a new coffee cup that is completely eco-friendly.

The company is sponsoring a $10 million challenge to revolutionize the coffee cup.

Inventors and entrepreneurs working on ideas for a more sustainable coffee will receive grants.

Currently, the coffee cups at Starbucks are partially recyclable made with 10% post-consumer recycled fiber.

