Good news for coffee lovers near Shanghai, they have opened the doors to the largest Starbucks location yet.

Starbucks says the shop includes hundreds of baristas, freshly baked goods and pays homage to the culture of China.

Customers are able to watch the entire roasting process and it's interactive. Customers can point their smartphones around the roastery for an augmented reality experience.

The location is Starbucks' second "Reserve Roastery" in the world.