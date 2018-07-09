Starbucks to eliminate plastic straws by 2020

Pretty soon, you won't be able to sip that Starbucks iced coffee or Frappuccino through a plastic straw.

The coffee giant says it's getting rid of all plastic straws by 2020. The phase-out elimination was announced Monday.

Starbucks will replace the straws with new lids that have a raised lid for sipping. Some have described the new lid as an adult sippy cup.

Starbucks will also have eco-friendly straws made from paper or compostable plastic.

The company says the change will eliminate more than a billion plastic straws per year.