Starbucks unveils limited holiday themed drink

Coffee company Starbucks has unveiled it's newest drink, a holiday-themed frappuccino.

The coffee giant introduced the Christmas Tree Frappuccino, available for a limited time. It will be available through Monday at participating locations in the United States and Canada.

The drink is a peppermint mocha creme frappuccino topped with green matcha whipped cream, to have it resemble a Christmas tree. It is adorned with a caramel drizzle, representing a garland and cranberries as ornaments. It is also topped off with a strawberry.

