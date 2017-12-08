Starbucks unveils limited holiday themed drink

(CNN) - Coffee company Starbucks has unveiled it's newest drink, a holiday-themed frappuccino.
.....that one! #ChristmasTreeFrappuccino ✨��✨ Available now through Monday, 12/11. (US & Canada) pic.twitter.com/a1VNjelPDN— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 7, 2017
The coffee giant introduced the Christmas Tree Frappuccino, available for a limited time. It will be available through Monday at participating locations in the United States and Canada.
The drink is a peppermint mocha creme frappuccino topped with green matcha whipped cream, to have it resemble a Christmas tree. It is adorned with a caramel drizzle, representing a garland and cranberries as ornaments. It is also topped off with a strawberry.