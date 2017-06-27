HIV testing could be affected by State budget

People had the chance to receive free HIV testing and organizers said they are doing it to bring awareness.

However, The Project said it is getting prepared for some major changes, with budget talks and another year without state funding; its programs could get cut.

The Project of the Quad Cities covers a variety of programs and services for residents.

In order to do this, they need funding from the state of Illinois. Now, the organization said it is facing an unknown future.

“Without knowing the budget, we don't know what direction to push everyone into,” said Program Director Tim Kelly.

Kelly said with a lack of funding people who come to get HIV tested will have to find a different place to go to.

“It'll be pretty detrimental, because some folks come to us as a last resort, and they don't have the money for an HIV or STD test. So, it'll be pretty bad if we lose funding,” said Kelly.

According to HIV.gov, more than 1 million people in the United States are living with the HIV virus. 1 in 7 of people doesn't know they have it.

We have a lot of folks that live with HIV/AIDS here in the Quad Cities that rely on us and our funding, so it'll impact them greatly,” said Kelly.

It’s not just testing that could go away, other programs The Project offers could be lost.

“We have a care program and that care program takes care of folks that live with HIV/AIDS, rental assistance, food pantry, drug assistance …anything that most folks would find difficulty paying for, we try to pick up the slack for them,” said Kelly.

As the clock ticks down for lawmakers to pass a budget, staff said they would continue to serve the needs of those who walk through their door.

“We still have to do the work and don't know how tight we have to draw the purse strings,” said Kelly.

Kelly said if no budget is reached, his organization will look into different avenues to find the resources to continue HIV testing.