State Politicians respond on President Trump’s Meeting with Vladimir Putin

Iowa and Illinois politicians have been speaking out on the topic of President Trump’s Meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Senator Joni Ernst

I have the utmost faith in the U.S. intelligence community and their assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Russia has never been a friend to the U.S., and they continue to pose a threat to America and our allies. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) July 16, 2018

Representative David Loebsack

Senator Dick Durbin

President Trump’s performance in Helsinki was appalling. By ignoring the evidence of Russian interference in our 2016 election, President Trump joined Vladimir Putin in blaming America for the charges and throwing our intelligence and justice officials under the bus. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 16, 2018

The President’s non-stop preening over his 2016 election victory shows clearly that his ego is more important to him than standing up for America. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 16, 2018

Question to Republican leaders: Will you stand with John McCain’s clear condemnation of President Trump’s Helsinki performance? — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 16, 2018

Representative Cheri Bustos

It was alarming to see @realDonaldTrump turn his back on the unanimous findings of our hardworking and brave intelligence officials that Putin interfered with our election. This has a very real cost & it's hardworking Americans who are paying it right now https://t.co/pZ4mxDDbGC pic.twitter.com/GEgQsPuGSW — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) July 16, 2018

Senator Tammy Duckworth

It's difficult to overstate the damage done by Donald Trump’s shocking & disgraceful show of weakness on the world stage. The strong global alliances & global belief in American leadership that he has taken just days to tear down over the last wk will take generations to rebuild https://t.co/r83JopDkPK — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 16, 2018

This is a man who wants to work closely with our fiercest adversaries and believes our allies in the European Union are our foes, but refuses to believe the consensus of his entire intelligence community about Russian interference in the election and its continued threat — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 16, 2018

Just days after the indictments of 12 Russian military officials for their attacks on our country during the 2016 election, Trump is not only willing to let Vladimir Putin off the hook, he actually holds America responsible for allowing the attacks to happen — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 16, 2018

When given the chance to condemn Russia’s actions, Donald Trump refused again & again. He instead suggested a false moral equivalence between America & Russia, a nation that invaded & annexed a portion of a sovereign country against international law, shot down... — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 16, 2018

...flight MH-17 killing nearly 300 innocent souls & interfered in America’s elections as well as those of our allies. Russia poisons innocent civilians around the globe and props up a brutal dictator who gasses his own people in Syria — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 16, 2018

Donald Trump is wrong. There can be no moral equivalence drawn between the United States of America and Putin’s Russia. Today’s events are yet another example of Donald Trump’s feckless ‘leadership’ on the world stage — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 16, 2018