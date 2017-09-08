State Rivalry set to play out Saturday morning

The Iowa vs Iowa State game will kickoff off Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in Ames, Iowa.

The game will be shown on ESPN2 for those who can't make it to Ames.

For those of you who plan to see the rivalry in person, here's what you need to know.

TAILGATING:

If you plan to tailgate, get a move on. The parking lot for tailgaters opens at 5:30 Friday.

Fans wanting to park in lots G2/G3 for the Iowa State/Iowa game will line up Friday evening from 5:30pm-midnight in lot G4. Vehicles staged in this lot will move across S. 16th street to lots G2/G3 between 3:30-4:30am on Saturday, September 9th.

Each vehicle must have a valid driver with it at all times

No sleeping outside of the vehicles

No tent like structures or other obstructions can be set up anywhere in the lot

No glass bottles allowed in the lot

All vehicles are to be moved when the lot is cleared

Any vehicles left in the staging area after the lot is cleared will be towed

No fires or cooking outside vehicle while in line

No alcohol or tailgating allowed

This area is being used for a staging area at this time and is not currently a tailgating area

Tailgating is not allowed until six hours before the start of the game, when the lots officially open

PARKING PRICES:

Public lots will open up 6 hours before kickoff.

Motorcycles: $5

Cars: $20

RVs: $40

Buses: $50

PARKING DIAGRAM