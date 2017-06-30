State Sen. Bill Brady unanimously elected Illinois' new Senate Republican Leader

This morning State Senator Bill Brady was unanimously elected Illinois' new Senate Republican Leader. His election comes just one day after Christine Radogno abruptly resigned.

Brady will remain in the role for the rest of the 100th General Assembly.

“It is an honor to be chosen to lead the Senate Republican Caucus,” Brady said in a statement. “I thank them for their faith in me. I also appreciate my constituents in the 44th District for giving me the privilege to represent them in the State Capitol and the opportunity to serve as Leader."

Brady, who has run for Illinois govenor three times in the past, has the support of Governor Rauner. Rauner released a statement today saying, “It’s an honor to congratulate Sen. Bill Brady as the new Senate Republican Leader. He is a champion for Illinois families – understanding the changes our state needs to create jobs, lower property taxes, strengthen schools, and reform our political system. I look forward to working with all of the outstanding leaders in the Senate Republican Caucus as we work to fix Illinois by creating a more responsive and responsible state government.”

The official vote will come by a vote of the full Senate as soon as possible.