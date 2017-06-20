State budget crisis could affect to county fairs.

The Illinois State Budget impasse has far-reaching effects.

The Henry County Fair in Cambridge, Illinois kicked off on June 20th, 2017, despite funding concerns.

The President of the Fair, Rick Dobbels said the board of directors can't rely on state funding because it is not guaranteed.

While the state has covered them in the last three years after this year's fair the board said it doesn't know what will happen next.

"It makes you nervous because you don't know if you're going to get your money," said Dobbels.

Dobbels said any bit of money helps the fair and receiving funding from the state is essential for fair-goers.

" This year we did get our money from the state last year. Last year they passed the stop-gap and we're good for three years. It's not what we're used to getting but at least the state did come through and give us some money to operate the fair with," said Dobbels.

However, with the State not having a budget, Dobbels said the board always have to look ahead to where to get its funding.

"Our main thing right now is big donations from company or businesses around the Henry County, we really thank them for that," said Dobbels

It takes approximately $80,000 dollars to run the fair and no knowing how each year will play out, it makes it difficult to secure entertainment.

"We don't know if that money is coming or not for sure so that's why we in January and February we went and try to get all our events planned", said Dobbels.

Residents of Cambridge Cater and Randy Boberg said without the fair they would have anything to do in the summer.

"I'm super psyched to be here since it's my second time being here. I missed last year which was a bummer but I'm excited I'm here coming to it," said Carter Boberg.

In all, Dobbels hopes that lawmakers in Springfield can get the job done, so they can continue to receive state funding.

"In October, if we have our check we'll have another smoother year for the following year but if we don't then we'll have to go back to plan b and change everything around and go from there," said Dobbels.

Dobbels said the Fair had to remove some of its rides in order to stay afloat.

The special session to pass a full budget will begin on June 21, 2017, and run through June 30th, 2017.