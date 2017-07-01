Independent living center has to close down due to State budget crisis

NICIL is counting down the last of its days and Executive Director Michelle Miller said the board has run out of options.

“We are in the middle of helping 7 people transition from the nursing home back to the community.If NICIL services go away then those folks will stay in the nursing home and not move back to the community of their choice,” said Miller.

NICIL provides services for those with disabilities.

“We help people do many different things find housing look for jobs anything, where we can support their independent living in the community our team members help our customers on a one on one basis,” said Miller.

Miller said the State of Illinois is NICIL’s only source of funding. If a budget does not pass, they have nothing.

“People don’t understand how extremely complex this is. It is not as if we get a contract we get the money upfront. We have to earn it and it's anywhere from 60 to 120 days before we get reimbursed.

We are completely reliant on the state's contract, our total contracts are 475,245 so any amount of money that we use is reimbursed from the state,” said Miller.

Many of NICIL’s customers would lose their services making it difficult to live on their own.

“Without our services, our customers don’t have in some cases any other resources to use,” said Miller.

Customer Tanya Gaffey has CADASIL disease, which constantly gives her strokes.She has a personal assistant to help her with her daily needs.

“It’s pretty sad, I don’t know what I’m going to do… my PA’s are a lot of help. I can’t carry my laundry… to the fourth floor… I cannot carry my stuff; I use a walker, “said Gaffey.

Gaffey uses NICIL and is in disbelief on what to do if her personal assistant goes away.

Miller said it is time for the state to make a decision and she just hopes it happens fast.

“We're just not financially stable enough to continue to foot the bill for the state of Illinois,” said Miller.

Miller said if a budget decision does not happen for the third year, NICIL only has enough funds to survive for the next 45-60 days.

If a budget is passed, Miller said the state of Illinois still owes NICIL approximately 100,000 from the last two years without a full budget.

