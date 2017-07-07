State contracted construction projects resume with budget

The State of Illinois ended its 736 day budget impasse Thursday, which means construction workers contracted by the state can get back to work.

That includes work on the John Deere Road Project, Savanna-Sabula Bridge and the 25 Million Dollar Main Street Underpass Project in Galesburg.

"We only had the two day shut down," said Wayne Carl, Galesburg Planning and Public Works Director. "So, they're on schedule right now."

Construction workers arrived back on the job site on Friday morning at 7 a.m.

"First thing I saw was one person over there working," said Steve Bates, Owner of Bates Collision Center, when he got to work Friday morning. "That was a plus, I was tickled."

Bates says the project hasn't affected his business, but he will be excited once construction is finished.

"It will keep the streets nice and will look attractive coming into town," he said. "It'll be a plus for the whole community."

Even with the two day halt, a major part of the project will still take place next week. Contractors have a 48 hour window with the railroad to get two for the railroad passes running. Then, another 16 hours for the third and final track.

"Then all the contractor has to do is dig out the dirt for underneath. All the bridge work, for the most part, will be done," Carl added.

A halt in a state project isn't new for the city of Galesburg, last year they had the same issue.

"Last year we had a project up on Seminary Street that was an IDOT separation project and we had to shutdown," said Carl. "We lost about a week on that project."

With work beginning again, Carl has his sights set on the finished project.

"It's the key to get in. 10,000 vehicles a day travel Main Street/US 150 here," He said. "This is key for emergency services, police, fire and ambulance to access the east side of town."

He added that the money for the main street underpass has been secured, but without a state budget money could not be appropriated to the contractor from the state.

The project is expected to be done by June of 2018.

