State finds seven areas of Davenport special ed program "out of compliance"

An audit completed by the Iowa Department of Education determined several areas of the the Davenport Community School District's special education program are "out of compliance." According to the report, seven areas are out of compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, also known as, IDEA.

Systematic noncompliance issues were found in these areas:

1. Placement Decisions

2. Prior Written Notice to Parents

3. Disproportionality

4; Services for students with Behavior Needs

5. Removals and Suspension

6. Evaluation Procedures, including Initial Evaluations

7. Seclusion and Restraint, as applied to students with disabilities

A review of the district's data showed disproportionality in the number and percent of students of color identified for special education services. In addition, research found a number minority students' IEP's were suspended or expelled or were subject to seclusion or restraints.

The district is now required to conduct individualized education plan meetings for more than 2,000 students. Compensatory education services, paid for by the district, must also be given, if owed to the student.

The report also indicates over a thousand special education students were placed in regular classroom settings for the majority of the school day. Other findings show the number of students utilizing the district's special education program as grown exponentially. Revenue to fund the special education programs has also increased by 18 percent in the last three years.

The report states, "Davenport CSD educational staff are committed to prvoding the best educational services they can for learners in the Davenport CSD. District procedures and practices, however, hinder their abilities to provide those services."

The district is now required to complete numerous individual and system correction actions with supervision from a state-selected adviser. The district must follow up on corrective actions by September 2018. Another check for progress will also be conducted in February 2019.

We reached out to the district for comment, but did not hear back by the time this story was posted.