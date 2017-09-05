State of Rock Island Schools: This House Rocks

The Rock Island/ Milan school district delivered its State of our Schools Tuesday afternoon. The conclusion? This House Rocks.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Oberhaus addressed the community this afternoon. The district came up with a new logo and slogan for the year, #ThisHouseRocks.

Dr. Oberhause touched on the schools' successes including the music programs and athletics as well its newer programs for nursing and entrepreneurs.

MAINTENANCE:

Over the summer, the school district worked on many of the schools adding a new roof to Rock Island High School and Edison Jr. High. Exterior maintenance was also performed on Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.

FINANCES:

But the biggest question of the day was finances. Dr. Oberhaus says the Rock Island/ Milan school district remains financially solvent and expects to break-even on its operating budget, even with missing state payments.

Dr. Oberhaus broke down school financing into 3 categories:

GOOD NEWS:

The State of Illinois passed a bill to fund education.

BETTER NEWS:

With the new evidence-based funding formula from the state, Rock Island/ Milan schools will receive more money than in the past.

BEST NEWS:

The school district hopes to get its money in the next two to three weeks.

Dr. Oberhaus says the Rock Island/ Milan school district is a Tier 1 school meaning it is one of the lowest spending school districts and will receive more money under the new State school funding formula.

GOALS:

The school district expects student enrollment to be flat this year. It is currently down 50 students district-wide but expects about that many to start school now that Labor Day is over.

The school is focused on its initiative called: Challenge 5. Challenge 5 is where students and parents are encouraged to miss less than 5 school days. The district saw success with 97% of students attending school on the first day.

CHALLENGES:

A big challenge the district faces is that the poverty rate in Rock Island County continues to increase.

Currently, 75% of the student body qualifies for free or reduced meals.

Dr. Oberhaus says the immigrant refugee population is beginning to stabilize. More than 30 languages and dialects are spoken by students in the school district.

INITIATIVES:

The school district says it is focusing on its Entrepreneurship Class. Coaches and mentors are needed to help the students with everything from business, marketing, and legal training for students who want to start their own business after graduation.

FUTURE GOALS:

Dr. Oberhaus says with the new funding formula, there should be more income for the school district in the future. Some of the projects they are looking at down the road include:

-Lowering Class Sizes

-Work on the social/ emotional needs of students

-Renovation of schools

-Adding Coding Classes to schools