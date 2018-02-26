State sets new policy to keep guns from people deemed threat

Rhode Island is the first state since a deadly school shooting in Florida to establish a new policy to try to keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo established a so-called "red flag" policy Monday.

It directs law enforcement to take all available legal steps to remove firearms from those who pose a threat, launches a public awareness campaign and creates a gun safety working group.

It doesn't give law enforcement any new authority to take guns away. Rhode Island is considering a red flag law to do that.

California, Connecticut, Indiana, Oregon and Washington have red flag laws. More than a dozen other states are considering similar bills.

Raimondo says this month's shooting in Parkland, Florida, renewed the urgency for states to act.