Statewide Tornado Drill In Iowa This Morning

A statewide tornado drill is planned today in Iowa. This is part of Iowa's severe weather preparedness week. We may have just had lots of snow, but in the spring anything can happen. This is the time to prepare. At 10AM The National Weather Service will issue a test tornado watch. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms. At 10:15AM a test tornado warning will be issued. A warning means the severe weather is occurring and you need to take action. This means outdoor sirens will be going off today at 10:15AM in Iowa.

Again it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the differences in a watch and warning as well as what to do during a severe situation.