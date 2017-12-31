Staying safe on the roads on New Year's Eve

As people ring in the new year tonight, Iowa State Troopers are reminding people to stay safe on the roads.

State Trooper James Lancaster said the first thing troopers are looking out for are stranded motorists due to the cold weather.

"We're just looking for drug and alcohol-impaired drivers as well as your other violations -- speed, or seatbelt, basically anything that's dangerous or could turn into a fatal," said Lancaster.

He said there will also be more Drug Recognition Experts, who specialize in drug-impaired drivers.

"With a weekend like this, people need to make good decisions and if they don't make good decisions, then we're out here to try and prevent that," he said.

He said it is also best to have a plan for a designated driver or for a ride with Uber or a taxi company.

Jeff Hippen is an Uber driver and said he will be near the downtown area tonight.

"It's convenient, its safe, its warm, its fast. So, people can get a ride right away. They don't have to wait very long," he said.

Hippen said it is a safer way to make it back home after ringing in the new year.

"That's usually what will happen. I'll get some people that say, hey they just really appreciate Uber and they really appreciate the fact that we're there to pick them up and take them home," he said.

Taxi companies like Dana's Cabs are also getting ready for a busy night.

"Oh today is going to be extremely busy," said David Dang, the owner of Dana's Cabs.

Dang said there will be about ten cabs out tonight and there may be more part-time drivers out tonight as well. He said the cabs will mostly stay around the downtown area.

"Today is the best day to call Dana's Cabs because we're going to be out there helping you to avoid an accident that you don't want to be in," he said.

Lancaster said it is also important to dress warm and have a full tank of gas.

"And if you're going out to ring in the new year, have fun, just make a plan and just make a decision and stick to that plan and we won't have any problems," he said.