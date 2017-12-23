Staying safe on the roads when travelling for the holidays

As many prepare to go home or visit family and friends for the holidays, Iowa State Patrol says it is important to keep some safety tips in mind while on the road.

"It breaks down basically to speed, occupant restraint, following too close, following distance, and obviously driving sober. We try to address those through our traffic enforcement and if people pay attention to those, it could be a lot safer for them and for those around them," said Sgt. Jose Varela with Iowa State Patrol.

Several drivers said they are prepared for the drive and are getting ready in case of any type of emergency.

"I kind of pack an emergency kit for all sorts of things so I've got jumper cables and a shovel and ice scrapers, gloves for everybody, mittens for everyone, boots for everyone, snow pants just in case," said Jody Green, an Omaha, Nebraska resident.

Some said they had been stranded before due to storms and said the weather is a main concern.

"Now that that happened we make sure we stay on top of the weather and what's going on on the roads because you don't want to be caught blind," said Jeff Maciejewski, an Omaha, Nebraska resident.

Sgt. Varela said there are more patrols on duty during the holiday season. He said it is also important for drivers to be careful while driving in winter weather conditions.

"Once the weather turns bad, its difficult to stop, its difficult to control your vehicle and you are required under state law to maintain control of your vehicle at all times, so increase your following distance, so if the person in front of you loses control of their car, you can be a witness and not be part of the crash," he said.

He said it is also best to pack extra blankets, gloves, and food.

"Keep it in the vehicle, that way if you're stuck for a period of time, at least you have some food, some drink, and warmth," he said.

And always make sure your car is working properly.

"Making sure there's enough fuel in your car, so you at least have heat. You don't want to be out here in the cold with no heat waiting for somebody to come and help you," he said.

At the end of the day, it's about staying safe this holiday season.