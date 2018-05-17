Steamwheelers to sign Julian Vandervelde

The Quad Cities Steamwheelers will sign former NFL lineman and Central grad Julian Vandervelde today at 12:30.

Vandervelde was a standout offensive lineman at Central high school, leading a brilliant career at the University of Iowa.

He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He still holds the NFL record for being released 21 times in his career.

Vandervelde will play center for the Steamwheelers.