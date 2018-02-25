MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) EJ Hilliard and Quinton Pedroza connected for a pair of first-half touchdowns to help lead the Steamwheelers to a 39-12 win against the Marauders Sunday.
The game was the first played by the Steamwheelers in around a decade since folding as a franchise in 2009.
Steamwheelers win in return to the Quad Cities, 39-12 over Midway
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Sun 5:49 PM, Feb 25, 2018
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) EJ Hilliard and Quinton Pedroza connected for a pair of first-half touchdowns to help lead the Steamwheelers to a 39-12 win against the Marauders Sunday.