Stella Artois issues voluntarily recall on beer, beer may have glass inside

You may want to take a quick look inside your refrigerator. Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer.

Officials with the Belgian beer say small pieces of glass may have fallen inside certain bottles.

The recall affects Stella Artois' six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Overall, less than 1% of glass bottles in the U.S. may have been affected.

The safety of our consumers is our first priority. As a result of a glass packaging flaw from one of our 3rd party suppliers, we are issuing a voluntary recall. See if any of your recent purchases may have been affected by visiting: https://t.co/b5bDIv9IqK — Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) April 2, 2018





The company says it is working with its supplier to make sure this problem is addressed properly.

To see if your beer is affected by this, we have provided a link attached to this article.

