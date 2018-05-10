Stepping Up Security: Part 2

From protecting your home to protecting your livelihood. Every day, homes and commercial businesses are victimized by theft and burglary. As the weather warms up, police say those types of crimes typically increase. Many times, victims are left scared and confused about how someone got into their property in the first place.

What can you do to become less of a target? There is a range of proactive approaches to take to secure your property.

Here are some tips:

-Keep all doors and windows closed and locked at all times.

-Walk around the exterior and scout out its weaknesses.

-Keep shrubbery around entrances and walkways trimmed.

-Install motion sensor lighting around the building, especially at entrances.

-Keep valuables out of sight.

-Consider buying a home or business security system.

-Get to know your neighbors.

For more advice, safehome.org is a good resource:

https://www.safehome.org/resources/guide-securing-home/

