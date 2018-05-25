Steps to take after the #QCBigTable

Last month, over 5,000 Quad Citizens came together in conversations across the region to talk. Conversations were filled with inspiration, challenges, innovation, and encouragement. The survey results are currently being analyzed by a third party consultant. Look for a Report to the Community in mid-July that will include what was discussed.

So, now what?

Listed below are six ways you can build off your conversations to make a difference through civically-engaged action. Acting on just one of the six ideas listed will help you stay engaged with other members of our community and are also starting points for creating meaningful change throughout the Quad Cities region. But first, enjoy this video highlighting this year's #QCBigTable.

1. Share your Big Table experience

We’re committed to sharing your stories in the coming year. Complete this survey, email us at info@quadcitiesbigtable.com or send us a note at our office. You never know who you could inspire! Be sure to include your contact information.

2. Connect with a nonprofit or civic organization

What issues do you care most about? Chances are there are one (or more) organizations out there for you. Do a bit of research and identify one or two that resonate with your interests, passions, concerns or even geographic location. There is always a need for committed or one-time volunteers and donations.

3. Attend a public meeting

Each day in our region, important topics are discussed—at your son or daughter’s school Board of Education meetings, City Council meetings, at your place of worship, club gatherings or neighborhood association events… to name just a few. Public meeting schedules can be found by looking on an organization’s website, giving them a call or visiting their main office.

4. Start a project

Taking on a project of your own, no matter how big or small gives you the opportunity to be creative, innovative and decisive. Maybe it is painting and placing community picnic tables for gathering places, or a backyard garden to help put fruits and vegetables on the table for your family and friends. Or, perhaps, it is a clothing drive, where you encourage friends to clean out their closets of clothes they don’t wear and give them to people that may need them more. Starting and finishing a project is so fulfilling you will likely want to start more.

5. Vote!

Voting for any sort of election, whether it be federal, state or even neighborhood focused may be the most influential way to become civically engaged. By voting in an election, you are voicing your opinion on an issue that matters. If you are not registered to vote, you can learn more here. And if you are, why not encourage and help someone else to register and vote?

6. Apply for a Community Foundation of the Great River Bend Q2030 Grant

Community Foundation Q2030 Grants support nonprofits organizations working to advance our region’s vision of becoming even cooler, creative, connected, and prosperous. Grants are available for up to $2,500. Learn more and apply here.